Sweden | Aftonbladet: The object found near the Israeli embassy in Stockholm was a hand grenade

According to Swedish media, the police's bomb squad was sent to the scene in the afternoon to investigate a potentially dangerous object.

in Stockholm A suspected dangerous object was found near the Israeli embassy in the afternoon, the Swedish Broadcasting Company reported, among other things SVT and a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

According to information from Aftonbladet, it would have been a hand grenade, which the police bomb squad destroyed. The newspaper's on-site photographer heard the bang.

According to media reports, the police received a report about the object after one o'clock in the afternoon local time, i.e. after two o'clock Finnish time. According to the police, a bomb squad was dispatched to the scene.

According to the SVT reporter who was there, ten police cars were in the area shortly after the alarm and access to the embassy area was blocked.

“A wide area of ​​one hundred meters has been cordoned off around the object,” said a police spokesperson Rebecca Landberg According to Aftonbladet.

According to Aftonbladet's sources, the hand grenade was thrown over the embassy's fence and was in its yard about a meter from the facade of the building. According to the newspaper, the grenade would have been genuine.

“[Esine] has been found near the embassy, ​​but outside the embassy area, said Landberg according to SVT.

Previously in January Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu the chancellery claimed that the extremist organization Hamas had planned an attack on the Israeli embassy in Stockholm.

The Chancellery told about it at the time message service in X. According to Israel, Hamas planned attacks on targets in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. The information was said to be based on intelligence and cross-border cooperation.

The Israeli Embassy in Stockholm was the only target that the Chancellery mentioned by name at the time. Hamas denied Israel's claim.

“This is a lie. Hamas has never carried out operations outside of Palestine,” stated the representative of Hamas in Lebanon Walid Kilany Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation for NRK.

Hamas The war between the organization and Israel, which started with the October 7 surprise attack on Israel, has destroyed big part of from the Gaza Strip.

In the Hamas attack on Israel, at least 1,139 people were killed, the vast majority of whom were civilians. According to health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza, a total of nearly 27,000 Palestinians have died in the strip since the October 7 attacks.

The war has been seen in Europe as increased hate speech and hostility towards both Jews and Arabs, but neither Israel nor Hamas are known to have carried out attacks against each other in Western countries so far.

Israel has also targeted the leadership of Hamas outside of Israel, Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Israel is believed to have carried out an attack in Lebanon at the beginning of the year, in which a member of the Hamas leadership was killed Saleh al-Arouri.