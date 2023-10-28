Sweden | Aftonbladet: “Kurdiketus” is the promised reward

The Swedish police have estimated that the wave of gang violence may end with Majid’s death, Aftonbladet reports.

“Kurdikatna” the leader of the notorious Foxtrot criminal gang Rawa Majidin A reward has been promised for “getting away”, i.e. capturing or killing, says a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet based on the information they have acquired.

There is no exact information about the alleged promiser or the size of the reward. However, a member of the criminal gang interviewed by Aftonbladet claims that he was once promised up to 20 million kroner (about 1.7 million euros) for reporting Majid.

Sweden has recently been rocked by a violent wave of violence. Many of the recent incidents have been related to Foxtrot’s internal showdowns.

In its article, Aftonbladet mentions Majid’s former “right hand”, having quarreled with him afterwards Ismail Abdon. However, the magazine’s source believes that he would try to harm Majid’s relatives before trying to target Majid.

Aftonbladet’s source in the Swedish police says that according to the police’s assessment, the wave of gang violence may end if Majid dies. On the other hand, it is also possible that someone else will take Majid’s place.

Majid whereabouts unknown. At the beginning of October, his was told having been arrested in Iran, but the Swedish authorities have not confirmed matter.

According to Foxtrot members previously interviewed by Aftonbladet, he was stopped in a traffic raid, but he was also released.

Before the alleged arrest, Majid was reportedly hiding in Turkey, from where he rotated Foxtrot action. Aftonbladet by however, he is believed to have fled Turkey at the end of September after being suspected of using false documents of presentation when applying for citizenship.

According to the Swedish police, the Turkish police have also raided Majid’s Turkin apartment and arrested his wife and mother, Aftonbladet reports.