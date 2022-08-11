Sweden | Aftonbladet: A Swedish school has regulated the way students dress, especially girls are forbidden to dress too revealingly

At Täby International English School, dressing defined as too revealing may even result in a mark for bad behavior.

International an English school in Täby near Stockholm has banned students from wearing clothing defined as too revealing, reports a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

According to the information that came out on Thursday, IES Täby has held events for students where the dress code has been reviewed with the help of a Powerpoint presentation. According to Aftonbladet, the show has included pictures of “forbidden” clothes, such as skirts and shorts that are too short.

The information on events related to the dress code comes from a report by the Swedish School Inspection Agency, in connection with which the school’s students and teachers were interviewed. The inspection was carried out after Aftonbladet reported in January IES Täby measured the length of the girls’ skirts and the width of the straps.

According to the School Inspectorate, schools do not have the right to limit students’ freedom of expression by banning certain types of clothing, hair dyes or piercings.

IES Täby the inspection revealed that the dress regulations apply especially to girls. According to Aftonbladet, school teachers have told even 9- to 10-year-old girls that too revealing tops, necklines or shorts can disturb boys’ concentration.

According to the students interviewed by the School Inspectorate, dressing defined as too revealing has resulted in marks for bad behavior. One student reportedly had to miss a lesson because of a polo shirt, when he had to go find a more covering shirt.

The school principal says in the report of the school inspectorate that he did not know about the Powerpoint presentation about the dress code and that he regrets organizing events that violate the dress code. According to him, the school management did not want to ban certain clothes, but the students’ clothing should be “appropriate”.

The principal told Aftonbladet in an email earlier this year that school dress is monitored, for example, in the “arm test” performed on girls’ skirts.

“We have a rule of thumb, according to which if the student stands with his arms straight at his sides and his hands in fists, the skirt should not be shorter than where the bottom of the fist reaches. If the skirt is shorter, we ask the student to put on leggings. We have black leggings that students can wear,” he said at the time.

in Sweden school uniforms and dress codes have become a topic of public debate in recent years. Equality is at the center of the discussion: supporters of school uniforms justify the common dress by the fact that in casual dress the differences in students’ wealth are more easily visible, while those who oppose dress regulations emphasize the students’ freedom of expression.

IES Täby has been accused of maintaining a culture of honor and sexism, and several complaints have been made to the school inspectorate about the school this year. One of the people who made the complaint is a local left-wing politician from Stockholm Clara Lindblom.

“We don’t live in the Middle Ages. Young girls have enough demands anyway, for example regarding their appearance. Adults who measure the length of girls’ skirts don’t belong in a Swedish school,” he told Aftonbladet in the spring.