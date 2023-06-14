Two eco-activists have been arrested for attacking Monet’s painting ‘The Artist’s Garden at Giverny’ at the National Museum in Stockholm. The two girls, aged 25 and 30, from the Swedish association Återställ Våtmarker, threw red paint against the glass that protects the work and then attached themselves to the frame, saying that “the climate situation is critical” and that ” our health is threatened.” The work is being examined by “curators to ascertain whether it has suffered any damage,” the museum said.



00:50