Swedish health authorities acknowledged that they had to dispose of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine after the named persons canceled the appointment or simply refused the inoculation after learning that this particular vaccine against the coronavirus was going to be used.

The health authorities of Gothenburg and Stockholm have ensured that the number of people who reject the vaccine is relatively low, but they have confirmed these cases, according to the Swedish state news agency, TT.

Doses must be used within hours since they are removed from the refrigerator, but sometimes the health personnel cannot find another unvaccinated person who can take advantage of the medicine.

For over 65s

Sweden recommends AstraZeneca only to people over 65 after several cases of thrombi were detected in women under 60 years of age, which led to a halt in the administration of the vaccine in this and other countries. Sweden is under of the EU average percentage of the vaccinated population.

Medical personnel prepare an injection with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Photo: AFP

“In my department we prepare vaccination for 150 patients with diabetes over 65 years of age. Up to 20 canceled the appointment and seven left. One said: ‘I don’t want to die’ and he left immediately “, explained the doctor Maria Taranger in declarations to the ‘Göteborgs Posten’.

“The risk estimate that they are doing is absolutely insane,” he said.

Health authorities have highlighted that the benefits of the vaccine exceed by many the risks, but health personnel have to spend “hours” explaining to the population, said the director of a Stockholm health center, Kristina Fant.

“There is impatience and frustration that is expressed in different ways when you do not get what you want or what you think you deserve,” he argued.

The director of another health center in the Swedish capital, Maria av Solstrale Sténson, recounted the case of a woman who suffered a panic attack knowing that they were going to inoculate her with AstraZeneca, but after overcoming it, she decided to put it on because the danger posed by the virus is greater than the possible side effects and thanked the staff.

Agencies

ap