When Sweden announced that it was leaving behind more than two centuries of neutrality to join NATO, it counted on a furious reaction from Russia, but not from Turkey. Although representatives of the Atlantic Alliance and Ankara had assured her of her welcome, the Turkish government has maintained its firm blockade of the accession of the Scandinavian country for 13 months, which it accuses of being an “incubator for terrorists.”

At the beginning of the month, once Recep Tayyip Erdogan had been re-elected as Turkish president, the Swedish government fueled optimism by emphasizing that, after the entry into force of new anti-terrorism legislation, it had fulfilled all its commitments. Erdogan threw another jug ​​of cold water by stating that he will not give in while “dozens of terrorists continue to roam freely” in Stockholm. “The Swedish government is eager to extradite and deport as many Turks as possible. Fortunately, he is limited by justice,” says Bülent Kenes, a Turkish journalist in exile in Sweden whose surrender Erdogan vehemently demands.

There are several concessions that Sweden has made since the Turkish leader said that he was not going to miss the opportunity to collect a toll. It happened minutes after the Government of the Scandinavian country officially announced its intention to join the Atlantic Alliance together with Finland. The Swedish conservative government, which in October replaced the Social Democrat with whom the application for membership in Brussels was formalized, assures that it has complied with the agreement signed with Erdogan’s representatives at the NATO summit in Madrid last June. In the last eight months, the Nordic country has lifted the arms embargo that it unilaterally imposed on Turkey after its 2019 offensive in northeastern Syria, has passed laws tougher punishment for belonging to a terrorist organization, and several Turkish citizens have been recently deported or extradited.

The Swedish government has been aware for months that Turkey would maintain its veto at least until the presidential elections in May: Erdogan would try to obtain the maximum electoral gain from his fight against NATO. In Stockholm they hoped to make progress in June to unblock the blockade. On the 1st, the law that punishes links with a terrorist group with sentences of between four and 25 years in prison came into force, for whose approval a constitutional reform was necessary that limited the right of association. The following week, the Supreme Court authorized the extradition of an alleged sympathizer of the PKK, the Kurdish group that has waged an armed struggle with the Turkish state for more than four decades, and the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office charged for the first time a citizen of financing this guerrilla group, considered a terrorist group by the EU and the US.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, and the governments of the United States, France and Germany, among others, have pressed Turkey particularly hard in recent days to give the green light for Sweden to join before the Alliance’s annual summit. to be held in July in Vilnius (Lithuania), an increasingly complicated option. Erdogan insists that he has not yet crossed any names off the list of 130 Turkish “terrorists” whose delivery he demands as a bargaining chip for entry into the transatlantic organization. The Government of the Scandinavian country affirms that it studies “in a thorough and expeditious manner the requests for extraditions made by the Turkish Prosecutor’s Office”, as established in the Madrid agreement.

“An obsession for the regime”

Among the “terrorists” claimed by Ankara, Kenes is the only one that Erdogan has publicly cited. The journalist directed for almost a decade the English edition of Zaman, the newspaper with the largest circulation in Turkey until it was seized by court order. “I have become an obsession for the regime,” summarizes Kenes, a human rights activist and fervent Europeanist. The Supreme Court rejected in December the extradition of the dissident, sentenced in absentia to three life sentences. “The Turkish negotiators have named me up to 26 times in the bilateral meetings held in Ankara,” says the journalist, a refugee in Scandinavia since 2015. Kenes appreciates the countless displays of solidarity from Swedish society and various international organizations, but regrets the ” indifference” of the Swedish government.

Kenes believes that the chances of Sweden becoming a member of the Alliance in less than three weeks in Lithuania have not entirely faded. “Erdogan knows that the extradition processes take his time and that the Swedish government can no longer do much more,” he argues. “Until recently, sympathizing with the PKK could be a reason to grant political asylum; now, a reason to hand over a citizen to the Turkish justice”, sums up this 54-year-old journalist. The dissident is not afraid of ending up in a Turkish jail, he feels protected by his refugee status; He is also aware that the Supreme Court will not extradite anyone who has Swedish nationality, but he shows his concern for dozens of compatriots that he believes may be handed over to Turkey.

The almost 100,000 Kurds residing in Sweden are experiencing special tension in the negotiations with Ankara. Most of the citizens claimed by the Turkish Prosecutor’s Office are Kurdish, and several have already been expelled from Sweden in recent months. The first cases were deportations of citizens whose application for asylum or residence permit was denied after being classified as a “national security risk” by the Swedish Security Police.

In early June, the Supreme Court authorized the extradition of Mehmet Kokulu, an alleged PKK sympathizer with a residence permit. Kurdo Baksi, a writer, political analyst and one of the most influential figures in the Kurdish community in Sweden, maintains that Kokulu declared his membership in the Kurdish guerilla with the intention of politicizing his case. “Unlike others like [el deportado] Mahmut Tat, he was not persecuted for his ties to the PKK, but for transporting 1.8 kilos of marijuana,” Baksi explains. “He tried to avoid expulsion at the last minute, and the Swedish media quickly published that he was a member of the PKK in order to frame the process in the NATO accession negotiations,” he adds. The same week that the Supreme Court and the Swedish Executive authorized Kokulu’s extradition, the Prosecutor’s Office accused a citizen of financing the PKK for the first time.

Protests against Erdogan

Negotiations between Sweden and Turkey were suspended in winter, after various protests were held in Stockholm against Erdogan, in which a Koran was burned and an effigy of the Turkish president was hung from a lamppost. After the first few days of June in which the agreement seemed closer than ever, a new demonstration in which PKK flags were waved, and one was projected on the facade of the Swedish Parliament, once again enraged the Turkish leader. “While Stoltenberg was trying to convince us that Sweden has fulfilled his part, dozens of terrorists were demonstrating freely in Stockholm,” he declared.

At first, Erdogan jointly vetoed the Stockholm and Helnsinki candidacies, although it soon became clear that it was Sweden he intended to squeeze with his demands. Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian prime minister – who, like the Turkish president, maintains ties to the Kremlin – also did not want to miss the opportunity to block the entry of the Nordics into NATO, two EU partners that make Budapest uncomfortable. The Hungarian Parliament did not ratify Finland’s entry into the Alliance until late March, shortly after Ankara did.

In recent days, the US government has multiplied its efforts to unblock Swedish accession. Washington threatens Turkey with blocking the sale of 40 F-16 combat planes, and Hungary with the sale of 24 Himars multiple rocket launchers, if they do not first ratify Sweden’s entry into the Alliance in their parliaments.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.