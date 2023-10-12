Sweden | A young woman was arrested on suspicion of two bombings in Gothenburg

The woman was in possession of explosives at the time of her arrest.

Police arrested a young woman on Monday who is suspected of two bombings in Gothenburg, Sweden, says Göteborgs-Posten.

According to the newspaper, the woman was in possession of explosives at the time of her arrest.

The woman is suspected of two acts of vandalism and three crimes involving explosives.

The woman is suspected of the bombings in Kålltorp and Kortedala. No one was injured in the attacks.

Police says that it is currently unclear whether the woman was preparing another attack when she was arrested.

“We don’t know that, but if the suspect in the two bombings is caught in possession of explosives, it’s hard to say what could have happened,” the prosecutor Helena Treiberg Claeson told Göteborgs-Posten.