Tuesday, August 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | A woman was shot in the stomach on a tram in Gothenburg – Police are looking for the perpetrator with dogs and helicopters

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

In Sweden, a woman was shot in the stomach, but she is conscious. The police are conducting a major operation to find the shooter.

A woman has been shot in the stomach on a tram in Gothenburg on Tuesday morning, Swedish media reports Aftonbladet and SVT.

A woman in her 30s was taken to hospital. He was awake and able to speak at the time. He is said to be in stable condition and has been interviewed by police.

Suspect the shooter fled the scene, followed by a major police operation to apprehend him.

“We are searching. There are a large number of patrols, dogs and helicopters,” said a police spokesman Peter Adlersson According to Aftonbladet.

The police have started a preliminary investigation into the attempted murder.

Shooting happened around nine o’clock Swedish time in the Majorna district.

According to SVT, there is no information if there were other passengers in the tram. The police are conducting a technical investigation of the tram.

See also  Police | Aggressively yelling troublemakers appeared at the drag queen's children's story lesson in Oodi - Extensive police task

#Sweden #woman #shot #stomach #tram #Gothenburg #Police #perpetrator #dogs #helicopters

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.