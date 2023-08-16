Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Sweden | A teenage boy was stabbed in a mass fight in Stockholm

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2023
in World Europe
A teenage boy was stabbed in a mass fight in Stockholm

The police started a preliminary investigation into the attempted murder.

Teenagers a boy was beaten with a bladed weapon in a mass fight in Vårberg, southern Stockholm, on Tuesday evening. They talk about it, among other things Dagens Nyheter, SVT mixed Aftonbladet.

The police received a report about the fight a little after 19:00 Swedish time.

“The person involved in the fight was injured by a bladed weapon,” the police spokesperson Carina Skagerlind told DN.

The injured teenager was taken to hospital by helicopter, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. According to the police, there are several suspects. They are currently being sought. According to Skagerlind, the police are also talking to the witnesses of the incident.

The police have started a preliminary investigation into the attempted murder.

