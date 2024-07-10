Sweden | A teenage boy was shot to death the night before Wednesday in Stockholm, the shooter is still being sought

Swedish|The young man died of his injuries in hospital. The Swedish police are looking for the shooter with dogs and a helicopter.

in Sweden a young man was shot to death in Stockholm the night before Wednesday, according to the Swedish media, including the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT and afternoon papers Aftonbladet and Expressen.

According to the Swedish police, the young person who died was between 15 and 18 years old.

The shooting took place south of Stockholm in the Bagarmossen district.

According to media reports, the police received an alert about the shooting late Tuesday evening at 11:23 p.m.

Aftonbladet bystanders who happened upon the scene had tried to revive the victim.

“We received information about several shots. When we arrived four minutes later, we found a seriously injured young man,” says Daniel Wikdahl Stockholm police spokesperson in an interview with SVT.

Early on Wednesday morning, the police said that the young man died of his injuries in the hospital.

According to the police, there is still no information about the perpetrator. The shooter has been searched for, among other things, with the help of dog patrols and a helicopter.

The Swedish police are investigating the case as a murder.

According to Aftonbladet, it is not yet known whether local criminal gangs are involved in the case.