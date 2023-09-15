Sweden | A teenage boy died in a shooting in Stockholm

Sweden is again shaken by an exceptional wave of violence.

A teenager the boy died in a shooting in the Västertorp district in Stockholm on Thursday evening.

Swedish newspapers, among others, reported on the matter Dagens Nyheter and Aftonbladet mixed Swedish public radio SVT.

The boy was found wounded on the sidewalk and died of his injuries at the hospital.

The matter is being investigated as a crime, Aftonbladet says.

According to Dagens Nyheter, the police spokesperson had stated that it is still too early to say whether this case is related to gang crime.

Sweden has shaken again an extraordinary wave of violence.

Within a week, there have been several shooting incidents and one explosion in the city of Uppsala.

The police suspect that the incidents are related to gang crime.

On Monday, a 13-year-old boy was found dead in Haninge, a neighboring municipality of Stockholm.

The police consider it possible that this incident is also related to gang crime.

Today 244 shooting incidents have been recorded in Sweden. 35 people have died, 77 injured.

The current government is trying to deal with the increased gang crime by, among other things, increasing the number of police officers.

