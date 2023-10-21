Sweden | A teenage boy died after being trapped under a falling tree

The accident happened in central Sweden at a construction site where trees were being felled.

A teenager a boy died when a tree fell on him in the municipality of Kungsör in central Sweden, the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation reports among others SVT and a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

The accident happened on Saturday afternoon at a construction site where trees were being felled, he says Tobias Ahlén-Svalbo from the area police.

According to Aftonbladet, several people were there. The police are now investigating the course of events.

“We haven’t had time to organize hearings yet, but we will,” says Ahlén-Svalbo.