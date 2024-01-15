Monday, January 15, 2024
Sweden | A Swedish man was arrested in Iran

January 15, 2024
in World Europe
Sweden | A Swedish man was arrested in Iran

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was in contact with the man's relatives.

Young A Swedish man has been arrested in Iran, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said on Monday. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the arrest took place earlier in January.

Swedish channel of TV4 according to information, a man in his twenties is suspected in Sweden of aiding and abetting murder and firearms crimes, and an international arrest warrant had been issued for him. The suspicions are related to the shooting that happened last summer.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry said it was in contact with the relatives of the arrested person, but did not comment on the reason for the arrest.

