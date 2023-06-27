Sweden | A Swedish company is alleged to have tried to bribe entities related to the son of Turkish President Erdoğan

The company that manufactures breathalyzers installed in cars hoped for a strong market position in Turkey in exchange for its bribe money.

Americans and Swedish authorities are investigating a case in which a Swedish company selling alcohol-testing technology promised tens of millions of dollars in bribes to the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the boy.

In exchange for the bribes, the Swedish company would have wanted Erdoğan’s son Bilal Erdoğan helping it achieve a monopoly position in the sale of certain technologies in Turkey.

The news agency reports about it Reuterswho has interviewed sources who know about the matter and has seen, among other things, company communications and other documents.

Dignity For years, a company called Systems AB prepared a plan that was expected to make big profits in Turkey by selling breathalyzers installed in cars.

Dignitas first intended to lobby Turkey to enact a law that would make such a meter mandatory for the cars of people convicted of drunk driving or for public vehicles such as buses.

Dignita then promised to pay tens of millions, through its Turkish sister company, to a charity and a university whose management teams include Bilal Erdoğan. In exchange for this money, Dignita hoped for a ten-year exclusive right to sell breathalyzers installed in cars in Turkey.

Dignita is owned by US-based breathalyzer company Smart Start, which is managed by Apollo Global Management, one of the world’s largest private equity firms.

A plan was ultimately not implemented. Despite this, Dignita or Smart Start may have violated US or Swedish anti-bribery laws.

In both countries, the mere promise of bribes is a crime if a clear agreement has been made on the matter and some concrete measures have been taken to promote it, such as opening a bank account for the promised money.

The owner of Smart Start told Reuters that the project was suspended and related employees fired due to “potentially disturbing activity” in Turkey.

However, Turkish company records show that Smart Start still has a subsidiary in Turkey, according to Reuters.

Dignity expanded to Turkey for the first time in 2017, when the company’s CEO Anders Eriksson took the reins at the shell company founded by Smart Start.

For several years, Dignita’s plans were stalled as it could not get in touch with President Erdoğan.

However, in the spring of 2021, according to a source interviewed by Reuters, Dignita managed to present its plan For Irfan Gündüz – for a politician with close ties to Bilal Erdoğan.

Bilal Erdoğan and his wife Reyyan Uzuner in Ankara in June.

Gündüz also denied to Reuters that he had ever been in contact with Dignitas. However, according to Reuters sources, the meeting with Gündüz opened doors for Dignitas, who soon had access to the talks of officials belonging to Erdoğan’s administration.

In February 2022, a Dignita representative met with Bilal Erdoğan in Istanbul, according to Reuters sources. In the summer, the plan was delivered to President Erdoğan.

In the messages seen by Reuters, Dignita’s CEO Eriksson writes that he hopes that the Turkish entities they bribed “will support us over time and ‘protect’ us from competition”.

Reuters has not been able to confirm from independent sources whether President Erdoğan or his son ever knew about Dignita’s plans. Most of the parties accused in the case have denied everything.

Turkey a lawyer representing the president’s son, Bilal Erdoğan, denied allegations of collusion with Dignita, but declined to comment to Reuters.

Dignita’s CEO Anders Eriksson also refused to comment on the matter, as he is leaving the company and is therefore subject to a non-disclosure agreement.

Charities close to Bilal Erdoğan also deny the whole thing.

Despite this, sources interviewed by Reuters claim that the Turkish administration was already considering the necessary legal changes when Dignita, Smart Start and Apollo decided to suspend the project.

Correction 6/26 at 10:04 p.m.: Bribes would have been promised for millions, not billions as the story said.