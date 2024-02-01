Friday, February 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | A suspicious object was found next to an apartment building in Uppsala, the bomb squad is there

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sweden | A suspicious object was found next to an apartment building in Uppsala, the bomb squad is there

The authorities urge people to stay indoors.

Thursday night a suspected dangerous object found on the street next to a residential building caused a major official operation in Gränby, Uppsala, Sweden.

They talk about it, among other things SVT, Dagens Nyheter and Uppsala Nya Tidning.

SVT says that the authorities issued a danger notice due to the situation in Gränbyhy.

The bomb squad was alerted at the scene.

The authorities were alerted to the mission at seven in the evening. The police and other authorities were still there at 21:20 Swedish time.

Police representative Magnus Jansson Klarin told Upsala Nya Tidnning that police may have to evacuate people living nearby.

The police have also urged those living near the scene to move away from the windows of the apartments due to the danger of explosions.

#Sweden #suspicious #object #apartment #building #Uppsala #bomb #squad

See also  Volleyball Russian media: Tuomas Sammelvuo will not continue as Russia's head coach
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hostage taker in Turkey surrenders to police

Hostage taker in Turkey surrenders to police

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result