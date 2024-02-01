Sweden | A suspicious object was found next to an apartment building in Uppsala, the bomb squad is there

The authorities urge people to stay indoors.

Thursday night a suspected dangerous object found on the street next to a residential building caused a major official operation in Gränby, Uppsala, Sweden.

They talk about it, among other things SVT, Dagens Nyheter and Uppsala Nya Tidning.

SVT says that the authorities issued a danger notice due to the situation in Gränbyhy.

The bomb squad was alerted at the scene.

The authorities were alerted to the mission at seven in the evening. The police and other authorities were still there at 21:20 Swedish time.

Police representative Magnus Jansson Klarin told Upsala Nya Tidnning that police may have to evacuate people living nearby.

The police have also urged those living near the scene to move away from the windows of the apartments due to the danger of explosions.