Sweden | A suspected stabbing at a school in Stockholm

According to media reports, at least one person has been injured in a suspected stabbing at a school in Stockholm.

In Stockholm a police operation is underway at the school. Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet according to one person has attacked at school with a knife.

At least one person has been injured. The incident happened in the early afternoon on Wednesday.

of SVT according to the school’s principal said that two employees would have been stabbed. The principal told Aftonbladet that according to the information he received, the injuries are not serious.

“The police and an ambulance will be there if they are needed,” the principal said.

According to Aftonbladet, the students of the school are safe.

The police are silent on the case, but tell Aftonbladet that one person is in police custody.

“We will listen to the parties involved and make sure that everyone is safe. We cooperate with, among other things, the school and its staff,” says the police spokesman Sofia Jiglind.

The news is updated.