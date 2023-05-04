Sweden | A suspected stabbing at a school in Stockholm

According to the Swedish media, one person attacked the school with a knife in the early afternoon on Wednesday.

In Stockholm there was a police operation at the school on Wednesday. According to the Swedish media, one person attacked the school with a knife in the early afternoon on Wednesday.

According to the police, one teenager has been arrested. Among other things, they reported on the matter Aftonbladet and SVT.

The principal of the school says that two people were injured.

According to Aftonbladet, at least one adult who tried to stop the attacker slightly injured his hand.

Police say one of the injured is a suspect. He is slightly injured.

Aftonbladet according to the preliminary investigation into aggravated assault, aggravated illegal threats and aggravated violations of the law has been started.

According to Aftonbladet, the students of the school are safe. The principal of the school tells Aftonbladet that those who need help will get it.

According to SVT, the police do not want to confirm what kind of weapon the suspect had. The police only states that it was an “impact weapon”. .

of Dagens Nyheter the suspect is a former student of the school. The police have not confirmed the motive of the act.

“We will listen to the parties involved and make sure that everyone is safe. We cooperate with, among other things, the school and its staff,” says the police spokesman Sofia Jiglind.

According to Aftonbladet, the police are now questioning those who were there. The crime scene will be investigated.