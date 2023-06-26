One person has died and nine others have been injured in a roller coaster crash at a theme park in Sweden. Witnesses said that the Jetline ride at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm partially derailed and a helicopter, ambulances and firefighters were sent to the scene.

Police and park officials said nine children and adults were treated at the hospital, including three with serious injuries. A statement on the Grona Lund website said: “There has been a serious accident on the Jetline. We are working with the rescue services. The park is closed for now.”

In shock, Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist who was spending a day at the amusement park with her family. The woman told the broadcaster SVT that she heard a clanging noise and noticed that the track structure was shaking at the time of the accident. “My husband saw a roller coaster car with people falling to the ground,” she added.

The oldest amusement park in the country, located on the island of Djurgården, has been evacuated to facilitate the work of rescue teams. It was founded in 1883 and today has more than 30 attractions. In the summer it hosts various rock and pop concerts.