Sweden | A missing woman was found in a freezer in Sweden – her ex-boyfriend is suspected of murder

About A 60-year-old man is suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Värmland, Sweden, says Aftonbladet.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and breach of peace.

The woman had been missing for eight years. The police now suspect that the woman has been dead all this time. His body was recently found in a freezer in a private residence.

Both the victim and the suspected perpetrator were Norwegian citizens who had lived in the same apartment in Sweden for a long time.

The suspect was already known to the police and has previous convictions.

According to information from Aftonbladet, the suspect is currently in hospital.