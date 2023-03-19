Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | A missing woman was found in a freezer in Sweden – her ex-boyfriend is suspected of murder

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sweden | A missing woman was found in a freezer in Sweden – her ex-boyfriend is suspected of murder

The woman had been missing for eight years.

About A 60-year-old man is suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Värmland, Sweden, says Aftonbladet.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and breach of peace.

The woman had been missing for eight years. The police now suspect that the woman has been dead all this time. His body was recently found in a freezer in a private residence.

Both the victim and the suspected perpetrator were Norwegian citizens who had lived in the same apartment in Sweden for a long time.

The suspect was already known to the police and has previous convictions.

According to information from Aftonbladet, the suspect is currently in hospital.

#Sweden #missing #woman #freezer #Sweden #exboyfriend #suspected #murder

See also  Podcast | Elements of NATO support and resistance
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
López Obrador’s rally, live | Rocío Nahle, Secretary of Energy, in front of a full Zócalo: “Cárdenas’s legacy is fully cared for”

López Obrador's rally, live | Rocío Nahle, Secretary of Energy, in front of a full Zócalo: "Cárdenas's legacy is fully cared for"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result