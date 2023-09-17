Sweden | A man was shot in Stockholm, the police are looking for the perpetrator

There were plenty of eyewitnesses.

Man has been seriously wounded in a shooting in the western part of Stockholm, Råcksta.

The police received information about the shooting at ten in the evening Finnish time on Saturday. The police believe they have identified the victim, but will not comment on his identity in more detail. According to the news agency TT, the victim has been hospitalized.

“My understanding is that the victim is seriously wounded,” said a Stockholm police spokesperson. Mats Eriksson For Dagens Nyheter.

The suspected perpetrator or perpetrators have not been arrested.

“We are conducting searches and collecting eyewitness accounts,” Eriksson told Dagens Nyheter. According to the police, there were many witnesses at the time of the act.

in Stockholm and several gang-related shootings have occurred in Uppsala in recent days. The police have described the scale of the shootings in Uppsala in recent days unprecedented.

According to the police, part of the reasons for the recent increase in violence are the internal crimes and disputes of the Foxtrot criminal network and the feud with the rival Dalen network.

However, explosions in the residential buildings of gang criminals and indiscriminate shootings in densely built residential areas and stairwells have been recurring phenomena for a long time.

The police degrees have been made more difficult by the fact that the “Kurki fox” leading the Foxtrot network ie Rawa Majidin is believed to run operations from Turkey.

On Monday, Majid was arrested in Sweden for the third time in absentia on suspicion of a serious drug crime. However, bringing the man to justice does not seem likely.

“Kettu” has bought himself Turkish citizenship, so Turkey is unlikely to hand him over, says Sweden’s former ambassador to Turkey For Dagens Nyheter.