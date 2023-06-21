Sweden | A man was shot in a parking garage in Malmö – with a child in the car

The man was an old acquaintance of the police. He was previously accused of the murder that happened in 2017.

30 year old a man was shot to death on Tuesday evening in a parking garage in Itä-Malmö, Sweden, says the Swedish Broadcasting Company SVT.

The police say that there was also a small child in the car at the time of the suspect’s murder. According to the population register of the Swedish Tax Agency, the owner of the car in question is the father of an 11-month-old child.

On Tuesday evening, the authorities received several reports of the sounds of shooting and several people had seen a man shot in a car.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the man in the car. He died from his injuries.

“We have isolated the area, we are questioning witnesses, we are letting dogs search the area and we are examining the footage from the surveillance cameras on the spot,” says a police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist.

Police has started a preliminary investigation into the murder. As of early Wednesday morning, the police had not yet arrested anyone.

“It is far too early to say why this has happened, but of course we are open to everything. We continue to investigate the events,” says Lundqvist.

The owner of the car is known to the police. He has been accused, among other things, of murder on Ramels street in Malmö’s Rosengård district in 2017.

He was suspected of being one of the two men in possession of the murder weapon. He was acquitted in court, while the other defendants were sentenced to long prison terms.