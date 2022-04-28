Sweden A man was shot in a gym in Gothenburg, Swedish police are looking for the culprit

The shooting did not injure others.

About A 25-year-old man was shot dead at a gym in Gothenburg on Thursday night, says a Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

The identity of the shooter was not yet known at about 11 pm Finnish time. Swedish police said they had launched a preliminary investigation into the murder and were looking for the culprit. According to Aftonbladet, there were several police cars and a helicopter near the gym in the evening.

Swedish police were notified of the shooting in the Hisingen district at 18.21 Swedish time. According to Aftonbladet, the man in disguise had come to the gym and shot the victim in the middle of this gym workout. After that, the shooter had left the scene.

No one else was injured in the situation, according to the magazine.

Swedish police have said the victim was familiar with the police in advance. According to Aftonbladet, he had been convicted of several crimes.