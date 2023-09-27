Sweden | A man died in a shooting at a sports field in Stockholm

At the time of the incident, there were many children and young people playing sports on the sports field.

One a person died on Wednesday in a shooting at the Mälarhöjden sports field in the south of Stockholm, Swedish television SVT and Swedish newspapers Dagens Nyheter and Aftonbladet tell.

At the time of the event, there were many children and young people playing sports. They started running after hearing shots, Swedish media reports.

Mälarhöjden’s sports field is home to, among other things, ball fields.

Police is investigating the case as a murder.

The police received an alert shortly before seven in the evening and found a wounded person at the scene.

The police have questioned several people, but no one had been arrested as of Wednesday evening.

The police are investigating whether the shooting is connected to the gang violence that has rocked Sweden in recent weeks.

To gangs related shootings have happened recently, especially in Uppsala and Stockholm.

Several fatal shootings have occurred in Sweden during September. Among the dead is a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head.

According to the police, some of the incidents are related to the internal showdowns of the criminal gang known as Foxtrot. In addition, there are several gang conflicts going on in Sweden at the same time, which have lasted for years.