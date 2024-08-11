Sunday, August 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sweden | A law is pending in Sweden that would obligate undocumented migrants to be reported to the authorities – Organizations are worried

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 11, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sweden | A law is pending in Sweden that would obligate undocumented migrants to be reported to the authorities – Organizations are worried
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

If implemented, the law could oblige up to a million Swedes to report undocumented migrants to the authorities.

in Sweden are concerned about a new bill that would require public sector workers to report undocumented migrants to the authorities.

Concerns about the so-called “calf law” have been expressed by, for example, doctors, social workers and librarians, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

If implemented, the law could oblige up to a million Swedes to report potential undocumented migrants.

According to The Guardian, various human rights groups have expressed their concerns about the bill.

Director of Picum, an organization that defends the rights of undocumented migrants Michele LeVoy described the proposal as inhumane. LeVoy is worried that immigrants will not dare to go to school or the library, for example, if the law comes into effect.

Now according to the Guardian, the current bill was part of the 2022 agreement between four Swedish right-wing parties that enabled the formation of the current right-wing government.

The current government includes three right-wing parties. In addition, the government is supported by the Sweden Democrats, who were left out of it.

The bill, if implemented, would not reduce the number of undocumented migrants in Sweden, estimates an international migration researcher Jacob Lind Malmö University for The Guardian.

Instead, the undocumented would more likely be marginalized even more and find themselves in an even more vulnerable position than at present.

#Sweden #law #pending #Sweden #obligate #undocumented #migrants #reported #authorities #Organizations #worried

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ukraine attacks gas tower in the Black Sea

Ukraine attacks gas tower in the Black Sea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]