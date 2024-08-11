Sweden | A law is pending in Sweden that would obligate undocumented migrants to be reported to the authorities – Organizations are worried

Swedish|If implemented, the law could oblige up to a million Swedes to report undocumented migrants to the authorities.

in Sweden are concerned about a new bill that would require public sector workers to report undocumented migrants to the authorities.

Concerns about the so-called “calf law” have been expressed by, for example, doctors, social workers and librarians, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, various human rights groups have expressed their concerns about the bill.

Director of Picum, an organization that defends the rights of undocumented migrants Michele LeVoy described the proposal as inhumane. LeVoy is worried that immigrants will not dare to go to school or the library, for example, if the law comes into effect.

Now according to the Guardian, the current bill was part of the 2022 agreement between four Swedish right-wing parties that enabled the formation of the current right-wing government.

The current government includes three right-wing parties. In addition, the government is supported by the Sweden Democrats, who were left out of it.

The bill, if implemented, would not reduce the number of undocumented migrants in Sweden, estimates an international migration researcher Jacob Lind Malmö University for The Guardian.

Instead, the undocumented would more likely be marginalized even more and find themselves in an even more vulnerable position than at present.