Sweden | A large apartment building fire in the suburbs of Gothenburg – Police: Investigated as arson

in Sweden In Gothenburg’s Hjällbo, an apartment building caught fire on Saturday evening, Swedish media reports. Among other things, in the video published by Aftonbladet, large flames shoot from the roof of an apartment building and a lot of black smoke spreads around.

Swedish public broadcasting company of SVT according to the rescue service received information about the fire at half past five local time on Saturday. According to the alarm, there was a fire in the attic of the house.

Rescue service according to SVT, the roof of the attic has collapsed, but the fire has not spread. The rescuers are trying to prevent the fire from spreading.

According to SVT, the residents of the house have been evacuated. It is known that no one has been taken to the hospital.

The police are investigating the case as arson, SVT says.