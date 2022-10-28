Sweden | A king cobra escaped from Skansen – Sweden is already following the search operation for Sir Sihinä, which has lasted almost a week

A king cobra named Sir Väs escaped last Saturday through the roof of the aquarium and stayed in the intermediate ceiling. On Friday, the snake was located from the partition, but it has not yet been caught.

Stockholm

From Sweden the poisonous king cobra that escaped from the zoo is still unreachable.

Last Saturday, a 4-year-old cobra named Sir Väs (Finnish: Sir Sihinä) escaped from Stockholm’s Skansen aquarium, whose search operation has been closely followed in Sweden.

According to Skansen’s experts, the cobra is still in the aquarium’s premises, but it remains out of the searchers’ reach.

The search and luring of the snake back to its home territory has continued around the clock since Saturday.

Good news came on Friday when the aquarium’s vice president Ana Wahlström reported that searchers had located the snake, which was now residing inside the aquarium’s partition wall.

In the aquarium, the snake’s movements are monitored by more than 20 cameras equipped with motion detectors and an X-ray machine used by customs, which recorded Sir Väs’ movements on Friday.

Skansen’s aquarium is now partly closed.

In a search operation on-board Håkan Svanström has been there for a few nights. On Friday afternoon, around two o’clock, the search patrol took a break. According to Svanström, people are tired and stressed, but the search cannot be stopped.

“They have to rest sometimes.”

Experts are now working to get the snake out of the partition. The intention is to saw an opening in the wall, through which the snake will be tried to get out. The snake is then taken to a veterinarian for examination.

“It can take an hour to get a snake out. It can take a week,” says Svanström and explains that the snakes may stay in place for a very long time.

“I have snakes. Once a snake disappeared for three days. It was found in a vase where it had remained quiet and still,” he says.

Håkan Svanström entered the aquarium to saw a hole in the wall where Sir Väs is hiding.

Sir Vas escaped from his terrarium last Saturday.

The approximately 2.5-meter king cobra raised its head and slithered through the ceiling lamp into the false ceiling. The escape was captured on video. The afternoon newspaper Aftonbladet news first about it. On Saturday evening, the newspaper published a news report that the “world’s largest venomous snake” had escaped from Skansen.

The employees of Skansen’s aquarium had emptied the aquarium of visitors, but did not say why. The workers also set off the fire alarm by burning paper in front of the alarm in order to empty the aquarium as quickly as possible.

Sir Väs’ escape became national news. Many were afraid that the poisonous snake would sneak away from Skansen and the island of Djurgården. However, Skansen’s experts assured that the snake cannot move through the suspended ceiling. In addition, the snake would not survive long in Stockholm’s autumn weather, which is why it would hardly start moving.

The experts also reminded that although the King Cobra is the world’s largest venomous snake, whose venom could kill even an elephant, it is not a particularly aggressive snake.

Ossian Brismo was very pleased to have “captured the snake”.

There were no sightings of the snake for days. Attempts were made to capture it on camera, and three experts attempted to search for it. At some point, the tactic was changed to waiting: Sir Väs would return home himself.

Sir Väs had only recently come to Skansen. Previously, the snake was on display at Kolmården Animal Park, from where it was moved to Skansen last week. In the aquarium, Sir Väs was supposed to mate with the snake chosen by Skansen.

Sir Väs escaped from his terrarium only a day after his arrival.

Now Sir Väs has received a new name from the people of Skansen. It’s Houdini.

The king cobra has become known throughout Sweden in a week. It has already been used in marketing. Furniture giant Ikea published an ad for a “snake-proof” lamp.

The column published in Dagens Nyheter on Friday also deals with the case. The title is: Sir Väs is not evil – he is misunderstood.

Skansen the aquarium also gained international publicity three years ago, when a crocodile bit a 79-year-old man’s hand.

The man was part of a group of gentlemen who celebrated a crab party. The crocodile hit the man’s hand while he was giving a speech. The man’s hand was later amputated at the hospital.

According to Skansen, the aquarium stepped up its security measures after the crocodile incident.

