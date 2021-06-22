Stefan Löfven was disheartened by the Swedish Parliament.

The center-left Premier is the first in the history of the country to be outweighed by the opposition’s initiative and now has a week to decide how to react to the defeat.

He will almost certainly be forced to resign and call new elections, one year ahead of the natural deadline.

Sweden thus returns to political chaos, after the profound uncertainty that produced the birth of the government of two years ago Stefan Löfven, supported by a very precarious majority, as the latest developments have unequivocally demonstrated.

The collapse of the Swedish Premier is also explained by the contribution of the snipers: the no-confidence motion presented by the right would have needed 175 votes to pass and even got 181.