Sweden | A health care worker was infected with tuberculosis – now Stockholm is testing more than 200 infants

in Sweden More than 200 infants in the Stockholm area are going to be tested for tuberculosis infection, Aftonbladet wrote on Wednesday.

The children are tested, because a health worker in the city of Stockholm has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. Therefore, some of the tested children are given a course of antibiotics to prevent tuberculosis.

Stockholm infection protection physician of the hospital district by Maria Rotzén Östlund according to several young children may have been exposed to the infection.

The Stockholm hospital district is currently targeting parents of children to be tested.

“We are in contact with the parents of around 200 children. However, for now I cannot say how many of them will be prescribed a course of antibiotics,” Rotzén Östlund told Aftonbladet.