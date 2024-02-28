Thursday, February 29, 2024
Sweden | A freight train ran over people in Örebro: Three were seriously injured

February 28, 2024
The injured were on foot in the situation.

Three people were seriously injured after a freight train hit them at the station in the center of Örebro in Sweden late Wednesday, reported the afternoon newspapers Aftonbladet and Expressen.

The injured were on foot in the situation, not in vehicles, for example, confirmed the police, who were still trying to find out if there were possibly more injured.

The authorities were alerted to the incident at 22:43 local time, i.e. 23:43 Finnish time.

The news is updated.

