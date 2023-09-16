Sweden | A diver’s accidental discovery turned out to be Europe’s oldest ship’s cannon

According to a recent study by the University of Gothenburg, the muzzle-loading cannon probably dates from the 14th century.

Swedish the cannon found on the coast may be the oldest known ship’s cannon in Europe, says the University of Gothenburg in its announcement.

The cannon was found by chance in the summer of 2001 by a diver on the west coast of Sweden. The discovery site is located about five kilometers from Marstrand beach. The small cannon was partially buried in the sand at a depth of about 20 meters at the bottom of the North Sea.

At first the diver did not understand what he had found. However, he was able to be lifted to the surface of the cannon. Later, the diver understood the significance of his discovery and contacted the Gothenburg Maritime Museum.

The cannon was successfully radiocarbon dated because part of its gunpowder charge was preserved. The cannon was therefore ready to launch when submerged, and was not transported, for example, as a ship’s cargo.

of Gothenburg according to the university, the 47.5 cm long cannon is one of the oldest cannons ever found in Europe.

Based on radiocarbon dating, the cannon may even date from the end of the 13th century, but according to researchers, the 14th century is a more likely date.

The first surviving descriptions of cannons are from 12th century China, where the cannon was probably invented. In Europe, the first written descriptions of cannons are from the beginning of the 14th century.

What also makes Marstrand’s cannon remarkable is that earlier cannons of the same type have been dated to the 15th or 16th centuries, according to the University of Gothenburg.

Nowadays, the cannon weighs a little less than 19 kilos. Based on the current dimensions of the cannon worn down by time, it has been able to fire bullets that have been about 17 centimeters in diameter at the most. In the 14th century, cannons usually fired round stone projectiles.

Marstrand’s the cannon is made of a metal alloy containing copper. According to the research, the cannon would probably have cracked during long-term use, because in the 14th century, the casting of cannons was not yet controlled anywhere near perfectly, as the technology was new in Europe. The early cannons of the 14th century were mostly made of bronze or wrought iron bars, and according to the research, the metal alloy used in Marstrand’s cannon is not the best possible.

According to the research, the copper used in the cannon was mined in the area of ​​present-day Slovakia. The lead used in the cannon probably came from England or from the border region between present-day Poland and the Czech Republic.

In the 14th century, due to its good harbor, Marstrand was an important hub for trade between the coasts of Western Europe and the Baltic Sea. The town of Marstrand was founded in the 13th century by the king of Norway Son of Haakon IV Haakon.

Marstrand’s cannon-like weapons could not seriously damage or sink enemy ships. They were mainly used against enemy crews. When the bullets hit the wooden parts of the ships, they caused a deafening sound of wooden splinters, which wounded or killed the enemy crew. Cannons also had a deterrent effect in warfare.

In the late Middle Ages, merchant ships were increasingly equipped with cannons so that they could defend themselves against pirates and other enemies.

Next, the goal of the researchers at the University of Gothenburg is to search for the wreck of the ship that was armed with Marstrand’s cannon.