Sunday, March 31, 2024
Sweden | A dead dolphin from Sweden was found on the shore of the Baltic Sea

March 30, 2024
in World Europe
Sweden | A dead dolphin from Sweden was found on the shore of the Baltic Sea

A Swedish biologist considers the dolphin that drifted into the Baltic Sea to be exceptional.

From Sweden a dead dolphin has been found on the beach in Kalmar, says Barometern magazine. The matter was also reported by, among others, the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT.

The municipality of Kalmar is located in front of the Baltic Sea.

Bystanders noticed the dead animal on Good Friday.

“Another family said that there is a dead porpoise on the beach. To us, it didn't look like a porpoise, but like a dolphin. We called the police about it,” says Henrik Johansson to the Barometern newspaper.

The police had asked Johansson to send the pictures to the Swedish Museum of Natural History. Based on the photos, the museum had estimated that it was a dolphin.

“It is extraordinary that they [delfiinit] come to the Baltic Sea”, says the biologist who saw the photos Anna Roos Sverigesradion by.

The dolphin was 1.5 meters long, says SVT. The apparently dead animal will be examined in more detail on Tuesday.

