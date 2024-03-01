Sweden | A child was seriously injured in a large apartment building fire on the outskirts of Stockholm

The police have started a preliminary investigation into aggravated arson.

Stockholm an apartment building fire broke out in the nearby municipality of Sundbyberg on Thursday evening.

They talk about it, among other things Dagens Nyheter and SVT.

A lot of smoke spread into the building from the fire, and 18 people were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The police have started a preliminary investigation into aggravated arson. Stockholm police spokesperson Per Fahlström says that the police will start a technical investigation as soon as it is possible to enter the building.

Emergency services was alerted to the scene on Thursday a little after ten in the evening local time. The fire had started in a seven-story apartment building, and it was estimated that the fire started on the first floor of the building.

“The fire did not spread beyond the first floor, but practically the whole house was full of smoke. People had to be evacuated with, among other things, ladder trucks”, the fire supervisor of the Stockholm rescue service Josefin Lindblom told SVT.

People who inhaled smoke were quickly transported to the hospital by ambulance. Among the injured were several children, and according to the police, some were seriously injured.

“First of all, it is about injuries of various degrees caused by inhaling smoke. I don't have any more information than that for the time being,” a spokesman for the Stockholm police Lisa Thorsén told.

The fire was extinguished within an hour, but the employees of the rescue service stayed to ventilate the building for a few more hours after that.