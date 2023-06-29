Sweden | A child fell from a passenger ship in the middle of the Baltic Sea, the mother jumped in – NATO helps in the rescue operation

The passenger ship was in the middle of the Baltic Sea on its way from Sweden to Poland.

CHILD has fallen from the Stena Spirit passenger ship on its way from Sweden to Poland, say Sweden public broadcasting company SVT and Swedish radio. The ship was in the middle of the Baltic Sea at the time of the accident.

According to Swedish radio, a 7-year-old child had fallen from the ship, after which his mother had jumped after the child.

in the Baltic Sea a rescue operation is underway, involving helicopters and other vessels.

Five helicopters are on their way to the place, says the sea rescue director Anders Lännholm.

“We have stopped the NATO exercise and the US Coast Guard plane is in the air to help. Everything that floats or flies helps,” says Lännholm.

“We are working hard to get resources to the place. We are also in cooperation with Denmark and Poland and other traffic in the region”, said the Maritime and Aviation Administration’s Deputy Maritime Rescue Director earlier Emil Gustafsson.