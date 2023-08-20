Sweden | A car drove into a crowd in Sweden – at least five people were taken to hospital

According to eyewitnesses, there was some kind of street competition going on.

Five a person has been taken to the hospital after a car drove into a crowd in a parking lot in Gothenburg, Sweden, news reports SVT and Göteborgs-Posten.

The police received a report shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday that a car had hit a person in Gothenburg’s Hisingen.

According to the alarm, several people were trapped under the car, and five were taken to the hospital. Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Greater Gothenburg the rescue service confirmed to SVT that the rescue service had been in the parking lot in Bäckebol to help the ambulance. However, it was not possible to tell the number of injured or what kind of injuries the injured had received.

According to eyewitnesses interviewed by Göteborgs-Posten, there was some kind of street competition going on in the parking lot.

An eyewitness told the newspaper that one driver lost control of his car, after which the car had driven into the crowd.

“There were probably 500 people in the parking lot,” an eyewitness told Göteborgs-Posten.