Sweden | A 15-year-old boy is suspected of assisting in the kidnapping of a year younger

Two 14-year-old boys disappeared in Sweden at the end of July, one of whom was later found dead. Authorities are investigating whether the disappearances are connected.

in Sweden A 15-year-old boy is suspected of involvement in the disappearance of a 14-year-old, Swedish media reports.

Aftonbladet The missing 14-year-old boy was last seen on July 27 in Nyköping, Södermanland county.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday in the Södertörn District Court on suspicion of aiding and abetting abduction, says, among other things Swedish public radio SVT.

authorities are investigating the connection between the disappearance and the death of another 14-year-old boy. At the end of July, another 14-year-old boy also disappeared in Sweden, who was found dead a week later more than 300 kilometers from where he disappeared.

The boy who was found dead had disappeared after getting on the train in Nässjö in southern Sweden and his body was found in a forest area in Nynäshamn in the southern part of Stockholm county. The case is being investigated as a murder.

Both 14-year-olds had lived in Nyköping in different HVB homes, i.e. a kind of youth home, says SVT.