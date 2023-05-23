Sweden | A 10-year-old child died after falling from the roof of the school gymnasium

It is not the first time in Svedala municipality that children have climbed on the roofs of school buildings. According to the rescue operation, it is a problem that has been widely known.

22.5. 21:51

Child fell from the roof of the school gymnasium and died in southern Sweden in the municipality of Svedala. The case is reported by the Swedish media, for example Swedish public broadcasting company SVT and Swedish radio.

A 10-year-old girl fell from the roof of the school on Sunday evening, and on Monday the director of education of the municipality Lise-lott Nilsson confirmed that the girl died, according to SVT.

The ambulance and rescue workers were alerted to the scene on Sunday at eight in the evening.

“There has been a drop of maybe 10 meters”, says Arly Jensen Svedala’s rescue operation.

The girl was taken to the hospital after the fall, but she died of her injuries, Svedala municipality in the bulletin let’s tell. According to the municipality, the police are investigating the case.

On Monday in the municipality’s schools, crisis assistance was available for students and teachers. The incident has deeply affected the municipality, SVT tells.

“What shouldn’t have happened happened here at our place,” says Nilsson.

It is not the first time that children have climbed onto the roof of the school and run there, the rescue operation is told. According to Jensen, it is a problem that has been widely known.

The municipality also warned about the problem after the incident.

“Using a little creativity, it’s not difficult for children to get on the roof,” says Nilsson, according to SVT.

However, according to Nilsson, it is difficult to prevent children from climbing on the roofs of school buildings, because the shape of the buildings makes it possible, Swedish radio reports.