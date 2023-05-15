Dubai (Union)

Swede Simon Forstrom achieved his dream of achieving the first title in his career in the “DB World” golf tour, which is held under the slogan “The Race to Dubai”, by crowning him with the Belgian Soudal Open Championship title, to advance to the seventeenth place in the standings of the current season for the tour, which is being held In partnership with Rolex with the support of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Forström won the title after a strong competition at the International Club Reinkveen Stadium in the Belgian city of Antwerp, where the tour, bearing the slogan “The Race to Dubai”, tours across various countries and continents of the world with a busy season that includes 43 championships.

Forstrom finished the competition with 17 hits below par, earning 460 points, and advancing 54 steps to become 17th in the “Race to Dubai” standings with 714 points. It is remarkable that the player known to be a fan of video games won a prize of about 311 thousand euros, after he was He has achieved only 166,000 euros in the previous 20 tournaments during his rising career.

His Swedish compatriot, Jens Dantorp, came second in the championship, with 16 hits below average, to achieve 305 points and raise his total score this season to 523 points, and advance 64 steps to become 27th in the “Race to Dubai” ranking.

Players compete for the opportunity to try for an exclusive appearance in the season-ending tournament in Dubai, as the top 50 players according to the season classification for “The Race to Dubai” qualify for the “DB World” tour tournament, which will be held at the Jumeirah Golf Club in Dubai during the period From November 16 to 19, with prize money of $10 million.

The current season of the “DB World” tour has already started in the UAE, with four tournaments being held in the UAE at the beginning of this year, which are the “Hero Cup” tournaments at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Yas Links Club, and the Hero Championship. The Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club, and the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club.