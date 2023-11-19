The police distance themselves from the language used by a riot police officer during the Sinterklaas arrival in De Lier. This happened when counter-demonstrators were dispersed at the announced Kick Out Zwarte Piet protest. Images show the officer cursing illnesses at a woman who was approaching the police line. A total of nine people were arrested in the Westland village on Saturday, five of whom were still in custody on Sunday.

