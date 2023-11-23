Swearing in Las Vegas, Vasseur and Wolff “safe”

Frederic Vasseur and Toto Wolff’s weekend will have the Abu Dhabi track as its main protagonist and the challenge for second place in the Constructors’ Ranking, but the team principals of Ferrari and Mercedes started it with the FIA ​​Commissioners. With serene and relaxed faces, the two (very good friends) were listened to by the stewards to explain the tones used in the Las Vegas press conference reserved for team principals.

As always, the meeting between the media and the bosses of the pit wall took place after the first free practice: as chance would have it, both were scheduled to “talk” with the journalists right after the sensational accident involving Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari , the bottom of which was torn away by a manhole. Vasseur, naturally heated by what happened to the SF-23, used colorful tones (“We ‘fucked’ the session to Carlos”), Wolff attempted to save what could be saved by emphasizing instead that the topic in question was “just a fucking manhole“. Words that the stewards deemed not to correspond to the Federation’s codes of conduct: while recognizing the extenuating circumstances, the stewards fined the two warning formal.

The Commissioners’ statement

The Abu Dhabi Commissioners considered that Vasseur and Wolff had violated article 12.2.1.f of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code, thus causing, in their words, “damage to the FIA ​​and more generally to the interests of motorsport and the values ​​defended by the FIA”.

“The FIA ​​believes that language of this type is unacceptable for the future, especially if it comes from participants who have a high public profile and who are seen as role models by many spectators, especially young people. In the discussions it manages, the FIA ​​will not tolerate the use of this language by anyone in the future“, we read in the press releases of the two sanctions. Wolff was given the mitigating circumstance of having responded to an interruption by a journalist other than the one who had asked the question, and that therefore this language is not suitable for him; to Vasseur, however, the circumstances of the accident, which led him to use words that he usually does not resort to.