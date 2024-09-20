Re-edition of the Vasseur-Wolff case

Remember the “f*ck you” manhole cover in Las Vegas that led to a reprimand against Frederic Vasseur and Toto Wolff summoned by the Stewards in Abu Dhabi? Well, even more so after the will expressed by the FIA ​​President Mohammed Ben Sulayem regarding reducing the level of vulgarity of radio communications, it is not surprising that today Max Verstappen will have to visit the Commissioners in Singapore after the swear words he used at the press conference yesterday.

“Both in our sport and in life in general, it seems to me that people are now a little more sensitive to certain things. That’s how it goes, the world is changing but I think it would be enough to simply stop broadcasting team radioor give people the option of not hearing certain things. Of course there are apps now that allow you to listen to all the team radios, but you could find some limits or impose a minimum delay so you can censor the swear words. I think this is the best solution, rather than imposing bans on the drivers. For example, the word ‘f*ck’ itself is not even that much of an insult, I could say that the car in Baku didn’t work because we ‘f*cked’ something”, said Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver started the weekend at Marina Bay by finishing FP1 in fourth place, three tenths behind Charles Leclerc. Below is the press release regarding Max Verstappen’s summons to the Stewards for the language used during yesterday’s press conference.