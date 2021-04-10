Inspired by the iconic 1975 television series, and the 2003 feature film, SWAT explores politics, controversies, and romantic relationships within the task force.

For season four, we’ll see how the loyalty of Hondo (Shemar Moore) it will be put into play by having to intervene in issues involving the African American community and your colleagues.

On the other hand, Street (Axel Russell) he will have to separate his family life from his romantic life, while Chris (Lina Esco) suffers an unexpected loss. Also, Deacon (Jay Harrington) will fight against the erratic behavior of citizens towards the police and Tan (David Lim) will live his love for Bonnie.

SWAT Trailer

What will we see in season 4 of SWAT?

Like other series, SWAT will include the coronavirus pandemic in its plot. On this occasion, the unit will have to face several challenges such as ensuring the safety of a pop star’s funeral or saving a Guatemalan activist from a hit man. As always, the squad must work around the clock to keep the city safe.

SWAT season 4 premiere date and time

It was confirmed that the fourth season of SWAT, consisting of 18 episodes, will premiere on April 12 at 10.00 pm on Star Channel.

SWAT season 4 cast

Shemar Moore as Sergeant Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson

Stephanie Sigman as Captain Jessica Cortez

Alex Russell as Officer Jim Stree

Lina Esco as Officer Christina ‘Chris’ Alonso

Kenny Johnson as Officer Dominic Luca.