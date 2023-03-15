Mayor Toni Matarrelli’s Facebook post

The swastika becomes a symbol of life, thanks to the imagination of the little ones.



Toni Matarrellimayor of Mesagne (Brindisi), wrote this post on his Facebook page:

“Mesagne, an imbecile draws a symbol of horror (a swastika, ed), the children of the Divenire Cooperative transform it, with a stroke of imagination, into a symbol of life. Well done! The answer is always in the hearts of the little ones, it’s up to us adults to look for it and treasure it”.

Many comments on the post, including:

Francesca Camassa: Taking an example from the very good children ♥️

Antonio Vittoria: Mayor Toni Matarrelli come to govern Brindisi. We need people like her!!!!

