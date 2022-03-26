Dates, portraits, favorite characters: this is how football greats love to customize their boots
Since by regulation it is forbidden to wear bracelets, necklaces and earrings on the field, the players have remained the ends. Head and feet, hair and shoes, to distinguish yourself from others with the same shirt. Expressing one’s uniqueness through hair is, after all, simple: all you need is a barber willing to do anything and the courage to show off his creations. For footwear, the matter becomes more complex.
#Swarovski #manga #Designer #shoes #footballers #love
Leave a Reply