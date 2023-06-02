publisher3i

publisher3 – https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/author/editora3/

06/02/2023 – 3:08 pm

Share



Known for its diamonds, Swarovski has another front of action about which little is said in Brazil,

until now. Its social arm, the Swarovski Waterproof Foundation, has been operating in the country since 2014 in partnership with the Earth Child Institute and since 2016 with the Sustainable Amazon Foundation (FAS). Together, in the action that in Portuguese was named Escola d’Água, they use water resources as the main element of an education program for the preservation of the Amazon rainforest. “Water is part of our DNA, part of Swarovski’s heritage,” said Marisa Schiestl-Swarovski (seated in the center of the photo), a member of the fifth generation of the family, when she tells that in the beginning of the company, her great-great-grandfather used water jets to cut the bright ones. “That’s why the agenda is so important to us even today,” she told DINHEIRO. The Foundation operates on the main rivers of eight countries, with a direct impact on 2,500 schools, 23,000 teachers and 800,000 children. For Jakhya Rahman-Corey (right), director of the Foundation, choosing education as a social pillar is due to its transformative potential. “The brand believes that through knowledge it is possible to empower people and change the quality of their lives.” In Brazil, the focus of the program is on the Amazon, with 205 schools, 148 teachers and 1,857 students involved. Making this side of the brand better known in Brazil is part of the mission of Carla Assumpção (left), general director of Swarovski Crystal Business Brazil, Chile and Argentina, who saw Marisa and Jakhya’s first official visit to the country as a important milestone. “We were in the Amazon and saw the transformational power of the initiative. We want our consumers to come with us on this expedition too.” The Foundation invests 300,000 euros a year (about R$1.6 million) in forest projects.

“Earth provides enough to satisfy all men’s needs, but not all THEM’s greed” Mahatma Gandhi (1883-1944)

CHALLENGE



Assuming that the current food system is one of the main aggressors of biodiversity and greenhouse gas emissions, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation launched the challenge The Great Food Redesign. The global initiative arrives in Brazil with the aim of engaging the industry to use the circular economy as a tool for regenerating nature. In this way, believes the founder and leader of the board of directors of the Foundation that bears her name, “we can create foods that regenerate nature and address some of our most pressing global problems”. Any company with connection to the agenda can participate.

FINANCE

background against racism

With the aim of promoting access to justice and combating racism, the Esperança Garcia Fund joined the Desvelando Oris Institute to two law firms: Pinheiro Neto (through its technical secretariat) and

TozziniFreire. The philanthropic initiative will act on the training fronts of anti-discrimination advocacy with a focus on black professionals; free legal assistance for victims of racial crimes; and communication, with guidance on rights and reporting. Founder of the institute, Juliana Souza said that “it is time for an international and institutional anti-racist pact, a pact of reparation and humanity”. Quotas ranging from R$ 100,000 to R$ 500,000 were created, but those who are not willing to pay these amounts can donate what they consider appropriate. Any sum is welcome.

MOVEMENT

End of menstrual poverty

A sustainable absorbent panty company, Pantys launched an advocacy plan with proposals to the federal government to end menstrual poverty. She wants to deal with a problem that, according to the UN, affects one in four girls in Brazil. The brand is now seeking popular support to take the project forward. There are two main proposals: the first is the creation of a fund to finance the distribution of pads through the amount collected from taxes on menstrual products, in addition to donations. The second, the creation of an intersectoral working group, linked to the Minister of Health, to encourage debate on the topic. “We thought about what we could do again to really make an impact and pursue the ultimate goal of ending the problem,” said Maria Eduarda Camargo (left), CFO, COO and co-founder of Pantys, alongside partner Emily Ewell. (By Lara Sant’Anna)

DIGITAL ART

Indigenous Peoples in the NFT Era

The brief event from June 2nd to 4th at Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo, will bring live what the whole of Brazil can see through digital means. The international exhibition of NFTs with works from the Indigena.art project in which 12 creators from eight indigenous ethnic groups exhibit and sell their works. Among them Yaku Urku. The ethnic groups Huni Kuin (Acre), Karapató (Alagoas), Desana (Amazon), Tikuna (Amazon), Anacé (Ceará), Guajajara (Maranhão), Kuikuro (Mato Grosso) and Fulni-ô (Pernambuco) participate. The initiative is by Doare, a socialtech that has already handled R$ 100 million in donations, and by Vale.

Data for affirmative action

One of the biggest difficulties for companies in diagnosing, planning and implementing affirmative actions for racial inclusion and other minority groups is the lack of a census on this population. To shed light on this problem, the Business Initiative for Racial Equality will hold the Census and LGPD Workshop, at the headquarters of NTT Data, on June 7, from 9 am to 11 am. The event will feature the opening of the CEO of NTT Data, Ricardo Neves, followed by the panels: News and Market Trends in the LGPD; Census and indicators of representativeness of black people; and Global Policy of Multinational Companies: Challenges with International Rules Applied in National Programs. The panels will feature Marcelo Rodrigues Ferreira Dias, DPO NTTDATA; Igor de Araujo Camargo, ESG analyst at Alelo; Thais Rodrigues Collaço, lawyer at Alelo; and Carolina Prado, Head of Communication and Diversity and Inclusion at Intel for Latin America. Free registration.























