The Austrian company Swarovski curtailed its Russian business. The newspaper reported Kleine Zeitung June 14 with reference to the words of the head of the company Alexis Nazard.

“The complete withdrawal of Swarovski from Russia, which was announced this year, has already been completed,” he was quoted as saying in the publication.

In 2018, the first Swarovski brand store opened in Moscow. In March 2022, the company suspended sales in the online store in Russia.

Swarovski is an Austrian company that specializes in the production of loose crystals, jewelry, crystal figurines and the cutting of synthetic and natural gemstones. In addition, the company is engaged in the production of optical equipment and finished lamps and chandeliers.

On April 16, The Washington Post drew attention to the fact that most foreign companies remained and continued to operate on the Russian market, despite the promise to leave the Russian Federation after the start of the special operation. The author of the article noted that some Western enterprises “even captured a large share of the market” as their competitors left.

Since February last year, some foreign companies have announced the suspension of activities in Russia or the withdrawal from the country’s market amid the geopolitical situation and anti-Russian sanctions imposed after the start of the Russian special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass.