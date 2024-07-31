Home page World

The sky was overcast for minutes: countless dragonflies surprised beachgoers in Rhode Island. What led to the attack by the swarm of insects?

Rhode Island – The sky darkens, a buzzing and hissing sound fills the air. Screams pierce the previously relaxed atmosphere. Misquamicut Beach in Westerly, a beach in the US state of Rhode Island, was hit by a swarm of insects. Thousands of insects flew over people’s heads for minutes.

“Is the world coming to an end?” – Swarm of insects attacks beach in Rhode Island

The images are reminiscent of one of the ten plagues from the biblical Moses stories of the Old Testament. But instead of mosquitoes or locusts, a huge swarm of dragonflies caused the Shocking moment on the beach.

“I’m kind of scared,” one person can be heard saying in a video posted on X was posted. “Is the world coming to an end?”

Visitors seek shelter under towels – dragonfly swarm darkens the sky

A visitor tells WBZ-TVHe said he came to the beach around eleven o’clock and “saw dragonflies everywhere. There must have been hundreds of thousands of dragonflies. It was surreal.”

As can be seen in the video, the beachgoers sought shelter under their towels. Incredulous laughter can be heard, but there is no great panic. According to the visitor, most of them stayed after the invasion.

Dragonflies out earlier than usual? Insects are not a threat to humans

But how did the dragonfly attack come about? Ginger Brown, a dragonfly expert from Rhode Island, said CBSNewsthat dragonflies usually look for a new location between mid-August and mid-September. This happens when swamps and moors, the natural habitats of dragonflies, dry out.

The sky is getting dark: A swarm of dragonflies flew over a beach in the USA. (Symbolic image) © Xinhua/Imago

In this case, the situation is completely different from that of a woman who was attacked by a swarm of spiders: According to the expert, if you get caught up in a swarm of dragonflies, nothing bad will happen to you. “Just enjoy the phenomenon,” advises Brown. It is also important to stay calm. Because when you are fleeing from a swarm of insects, terrible things can happen. (mg)