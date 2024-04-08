Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 12:42

A swarm of bees left 30 people injured in Américo Brasiliense, a city in the interior of São Paulo, on Friday, the 5th. Among the victims, a 66-year-old man was stung around 50 times and was admitted to a Treatment Unit Intensive (ICU). The accident occurred on Rua Ribeiro de Barros, in the city center, where the bees were concentrated on the roof of a house.

The Fire Department assisted in helping the victims, who were taken to medical care and then released. The exception was the elderly man, who had a more serious condition and remains hospitalized.

“He already has some comorbidities, such as diabetes and some other health problems. Now he is not at risk and should be discharged this Monday (April 8)”, said Valmir Lupe, coordinator of the Municipal Civil Defense who is monitoring the case.

After the accident, streets around the house were closed and residents were alerted by Civil Defense on a loudspeaker. During the night of Saturday, the 6th, beekeepers, firefighters and Civil Defense removed the insects from the place where they were concentrated. The operation took place at night with the intention of avoiding new victims.

Lupe says the main hypothesis is that someone messed with the insects on Friday, resulting in the accident.

“Swarms are common, especially of nomadic bees that are in transition. Despite this, they do not attack anyone, they defend themselves. From a tap, they release the pheromone (a chemical substance excreted by some animals) and it is as if a horn were playing calling the others. They come to defense,” he says.

The guidance given by the agency is for the population to avoid places where they notice a concentration of insects, changing the route or passing quickly by protecting their heads, for example, with a hood.

Civil Defense also warns that, under no circumstances, should the possibility of killing bees be considered, as this could lead to a major accident.