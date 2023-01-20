At least 10 people were injured by insect bites, after a swarm of bees attacked them when they were in the surroundings of the Tepuxtepec Dam in Sotelo Hillsin the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office.

According to the first reports of the events that occurred on the morning of Thursday, January 19, the victims were unable to protect themselves from the attack, resulting in injuries to a large part of their bodies.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to provide first aid; however, the bites took effect almost immediately, which is why they had to be rushed to the hospital.

Paramedics attended to the injured people to prevent the spread of the poison in the body of those who were stung, some of them in a large part of the body and were taken to the emergency room.

So far, the causes of the bee swarm attack that left 10 people injured, as well as their current state of health, are unknown.