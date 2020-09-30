Gang rape victim in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district has died. There is anger all over the country over this incident. In this case, Sylabs are also expressing anger on social media. The actress has demanded the resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

False Encounters and Gangwires

Swara Bhaskar has tweeted, now the time has come that Yogi Adityanath should resign. Under his rule, the rule of law was torn in UP. Their policies have led to caste-related fights, false encounters, gang wars and a rape epidemic in Uttar Pradesh. The Hathras case is just one example.

Swara also targeted Athawale

Swara Bhaskar also targeted Minister Athavale. He retweeted a photo. Athawale was meeting the Governor of Maharashtra along with Payal Ghosh. Swara Bhaskar wrote with it that it would have been good if Minister Athawale ji would have given this support to Hathras gang rape victim who died today – to him and his family too.