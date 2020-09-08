Riya Chakraborty is the main accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. It has been nearly 3 months to investigate this case, but no concrete evidence has been found against Riya so far. On the other hand, Riya is also getting support from many people from Bollywood, one of which is also Swara Bhaskar.

Swara Bhaskar, in his column in the magazine, compared Riya to a media trial with a 17th-century Salem witch incident. He has also said that the debate that initially started with nepotism suddenly shifted to Riya after Sushant’s father lodged an FIR in Patna. Swara has written that while there is no evidence that Sushant has been killed, the evidence suggests that the Rajput family has lied.

This is not the first time Swara has spoken in support of Riya. Earlier also, Swara tweeted and said against the media trial about Riya, ‘This is heartbreaking. shame on us. Shame on those who take pleasure in the tragedy and misery of others. ‘

Let us know that Riya Chakraborty’s team has filed a complaint against Sushant’s sister. This complaint of Riya has been made in the matter of giving fake medical prescription to Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya Chakraborty is currently being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug chat case.

Riya Chakraborty has for the first time accused Sushant’s sister Priyanka of giving him drugs. In the complaint given by Riya, the doctor writing fake prescription has also been convicted. In the complaint, it has been said that on the advice of Priyanka, Dr Kumar gave her medicines for depression without examining Sushant, which is a violation of law in many ways.